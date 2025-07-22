Click to expand Image Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry building in Astana, April 21, 2017. © 2017 Болат Шайхинов/Sputnik via AP Photo

(Berlin, July 22, 2025) – The decision by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to withhold accreditation from 16 journalists for the Kazakh service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is a blatant attack on independent media, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision undermines press freedom in the country and violates Kazakhstan’s international human rights obligations.

On July 15, 2025, the outlet, Radio Azattyq, reported that the ministry had refused to accredit nine journalists, after having already refused accreditation in mid-June to seven of its other journalists, including the outlet’s Almaty bureau chief. These reporters are currently barred from carrying out their professional duties in Kazakhstan.

“Denying RFE/RL journalists the ability to report freely is a deeply concerning escalation in Kazakhstan’s efforts to stifle independent voices,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “This is a warning shot to all independent media operating in Kazakhstan.”

Radio Azattyq is an important source of independent reporting on key issues in Kazakhstan, including corruption, social inequality, gender-based violence and political repression; topics often underreported or avoided in state or state-aligned media. The denial of accreditation comes amid increasing government pressure on independent journalists and bloggers.

The ministry claimed that the Radio Azattyq journalists had worked without accreditation, in violation of article 30 (4) of the media law, which states that “foreign mass media and foreign journalists are prohibited from engaging in professional journalistic activities without appropriate accreditation,” as the sole legal ground for the denials. The ministry did not provide any further clarifying details to support its decision.

In mid-February, Radio Azzatyq submitted applications for renewing the permanent accreditations for the group of seven of its journalists, two months before their accreditations were to expire. Under Kazakhstan’s “Rules for accreditation of foreign missions for dissemination of information and their journalists” the ministry is obliged to issue a written response within two months. If it denies permanent or temporary accreditation, the ministry is required to provide a justification outlining the reasons for its decision.

In mid-April, the accreditations expired. At the same time, the ministry extended the review period by an additional two months, claiming it needed time to “establish factual circumstances that are important for a proper review.” No further legal grounds or justification for the delay of the review process was provided.

While the rules allow for extending the review period, the ministry’s failure to ensure timely review and a decision on the accreditation applications resulted in the expiration of the journalists’ accreditations, effectively obstructing their ability to work.

On July 11, Radio Azattyq, represented by the Legal Media Center, filed an administrative lawsuit challenging the ministry’s decision. The lawsuit cites “violations of accreditation procedures,” including “unfounded” review delays, and “the misapplication of Article 30 (4),” and seeks revocation of the ministry’s June denial of accreditation for the initial seven journalists.

It also said that since the affected journalists are Kazakhstan citizens employed by a foreign media outlet, the application of article 30 (4) which refers to foreign journalists was inappropriate and legally unsound.

Radio Azattyq contends that the ministry’s actions violate both Kazakhstan’s national legislation and its constitutional guarantees, which protect citizens’ right to freedom of speech and expression.

On July 17, the ministry declined to participate in a court-proposed conciliation procedure. The case is now pending reassignment to another judge, with a hearing date yet to be scheduled.

The latest denial of accreditation to Radio Azattyq journalists is not an isolated incident but is part of a broader troubling pattern of administrative harassment aimed at curtailing independent media in Kazakhstan, Human Rights Watch said. In 2022, Kazakh authorities repeatedly withheld accreditation from Radio Azattyq reporters. In 2024, the authorities denied accreditation to 36 of the outlet’s journalists. The decision was later reversed following a legal challenge and sustained international pressure.

These ongoing restrictions on media freedom put Kazakhstan in violation of its international human rights obligations. During its Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations Human Rights Council in January 2025, nearly a dozen countries urged Kazakhstan to guarantee media freedom and protection of media workers, bloggers, and journalists. Kazakhstan did not support the recommendations calling for the protection of free expression.

The ministry’s decision also breaches Kazakhstan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which it is a party. The covenant guarantees the right to seek, receive, and impart information, and to express opinions without interference.

Kazakhstan should immediately reverse the decision and grant accreditation to all Radio Azattyq journalists without delay, Human Rights Watch said. Kazakhstan’s international partners should raise this issue directly with the government and urge respect for press freedom.

“Independent journalism is not a threat and should be protected, not restricted,” Williamson said. “Accreditation should never be weaponized to control or silence journalists for their reporting.”