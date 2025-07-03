UN Members Should Renew Expert on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity

Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo

Next week, the United Nations Human Rights Council will vote on renewing the mandate of the independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. UN member states should support this resolution, which has important implications for everyone.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights begins with the fundamental principle that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” Yet nearly eight decades after the declaration was adopted, people around the world continue to face violence and discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Human Rights Watch and others have documented the range and scale of these abuses: arbitrary arrests, torture, extrajudicial killings, medical abuses, discrimination in employment, housing, and health care, and state-sanctioned censorship. The independent expert’s mandate, established in 2016, plays a critical role in addressing these violations, offering governments practical, constructive guidance to uphold their human rights obligations.

Through country visits, reports, and engagement with governments and civil society, the independent expert has helped spotlight abuses and promote best practices, including in Albania, Cambodia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Mozambique.

Some countries have opposed renewing the mandate, claiming that the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people are “foreign” to their culture. Some even walked out of negotiations at the Human Rights Council rather than listen to activists bravely recount their experiences with violence and discrimination. The mandate does not seek to create new rights, as some states have claimed. Instead, it applies existing human rights standards to groups that continue to experience exclusion and abuse by private actors and governments.

Human Rights Council member states should reject efforts to undermine the independent expert’s mandate and unequivocally support this resolution, which reaffirms a core human rights principle that all governments are legally obligated to respect: Everyone has the right to live free from violence and discrimination. There are no exceptions.