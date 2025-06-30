Emergency services work at the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Federal prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro should ask a court to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin of Russia if he visits Brazil for the summit meeting on July 6 and 7, 2025 of BRICS, the Broad Democratic Front for Human Rights, a Brazilian organization, Truth Hounds, an Ukrainian organization, and Human Rights Watch, an international organization, said today. BRICS is a group of nations, including Brazil and Russia, that come together for discussions and cooperation on economic, political and other issues.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March 2023, which Brazil as a court member, is required to enforce.

While a spokesperson for the Russian government announced on June 25 that Putin would not travel to the summit “due to certain difficulties, in the context of the ICC requirement,” Brazilian authorities should take legal measures to execute the ICC warrant, should Putin change his mind and travel to Brazil.

The following is a joint statement from the Broad Democratic Front for Human Rights, Truth Hounds, and Human Rights Watch:

The Broad Democratic Front for Human Rights (FADDH) called on the Regional Federal Prosecutor’s Office in the State of Rio de Janeiro to ask a court to issue an arrest warrant against the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, should he enter Brazilian territory to attend the BRICS summit on July 6 and 7, 2025. The formal communication, sent on June 27, 2025, to federal prosecutors, is supported by Truth Hounds and Human Rights Watch.

The request is based on the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Putin in March 2023, in connection with the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia from areas of Ukraine Russian forces are occupying. Brazil is a State Party to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty, which holds supralegal status within the national legal system, meaning it is superior to domestic law, apart from the Constitution. As a State Party, Brazil has an obligation to cooperate with the ICC, including in the arrest and surrender of individuals subject to warrants issued by the Court when they are on Brazilian territory.

The Broad Democratic Front for Human Rights, author of the formal communication, Truth Hounds, and Human Rights Watch ground their request on Brazil’s constitutional and international duty to uphold human rights and ensure compliance with international justice norms. President Putin’s attendance at the BRICS summit in Brazil, without action by Brazilian authorities to enforce the ICC arrest warrant, would constitute a serious breach of the country’s international legal commitments.

The three organizations also call on Brazil to commit to enforcing all of the Court’s decisions. Principled, robust and consistent state party support is critical at a time when the Court is under extreme pressure due to sanctions imposed by the United States. Brazil should stand up for all the victims of serious crimes around the world, who look to the ICC for justice.

The Broad Democratic Front for Human Rights, Truth Hounds, and Human Rights Watch believe that the current global context is delicate, and that strengthening international institutions and respecting international law are essential to restoring international stability and cooperation.

The three organizations emphasize that the ICC is key to fighting impunity for serious international crimes, such as the alleged war crimes that led to the issuance of the arrest warrant against Putin. They call upon the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Justice, and the Federal Government to take all necessary measures to fully uphold Brazil’s international legal obligations.