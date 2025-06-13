Donate Now
| News Release

Denmark: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of EU Agenda

Prime Minister Fredriksen Should Stand Up for a Rights-Respecting Europe

(Stockholm, June 13, 2025) – Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen should use Denmark’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union to champion human rights, the rule of law, and accountability across the EU and beyond, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the Danish government.

Denmark will hold the rotating EU presidency from July to December 2025, a pivotal period for the protection of EU values amid democratic backsliding within the bloc and ongoing crises at Europe’s borders and further afield.

“Denmark has a real opportunity to show principled leadership at a time when some EU governments are undermining fundamental rights and democratic safeguards,” said Måns Molander, Nordic director at Human Rights Watch. “This presidency should be defined by bold, concrete action to uphold the rule of law and protect people’s rights, both within Europe and globally.”

Human Rights Watch urged Denmark to take a firm stance on Hungary’s systemic rule-of-law violations and help advance the stalled article 7 proceedings against Hungary. Denmark should also press for a rights-respecting EU migration policy, defend corporate accountability measures, and promote justice and accountability for serious international crimes, including in Ukraine and Gaza.

“EU credibility as a defender of rights depends on leaders willing to act when those rights are under threat,” Molander said. “Denmark should lead by example.”

