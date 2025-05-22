Click to expand Image President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (L), and Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, during a press conference in Lampedusa, Italy, September 17, 2023. © 2023 Riccardo De Luca/European Union

A closed-door hearing at the European Parliament last week could have been an opportunity for the Italian government to engage seriously on European Union concerns over the rule of law in Italy and make clear commitments to uphold core EU values. Instead, the government sent lower-level officials to attend, and a leading MEP of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia party held a combative press conference disparaging the hearing.

Convened by the Democracy, Rule ofLaw and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group– attached to the Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), responsible for scrutinizing human rights in EU states – the hearing is part of the EU’s democratic monitoring cycle. The European Commission’s yearly rule of law report on all EU member states – another component – will be published in July.

Given recent setbacks in Italy, EU scrutiny is vital. Among the most serious rule of law concerns reportedly raised during the hearing involved the Meloni government’s clashes with the judiciary, the systematic abuse of legislation via decree to avoid parliamentary scrutiny, the judicial system’s inefficiency, and intimidation of critical voices. Political interference in media freedom was also in the spotlight.

In its 2024 rule of law assessment of Italy, the European Commission noted the “excessive use” of emergency decrees, the “increasing prevalence” of abusive lawsuits against journalists, and attacks on organizations devoted to humanitarian activities and on protesters.

In the face of serious concerns about the health of human rights in Italy, Italian authorities should engage constructively with EU institutions tasked with scrutinizing and protecting the rule of law in the country, and address all legitimate concerns through appropriate policy and legislative reforms. Angry reactions to scrutiny and dismissing concerns are the opposite of what one would expect from a mature democracy and an influential founder of the European Union.

The EU is facing growing challenges on the rule of law, including in countries like Hungary and Greece. Consistent action by EU institutions, whether through reporting, infringement proceedings or speaking out about problematic developments, is key if Italy is to avoid joining the list of governments eroding the bloc’s core values.