(Sydney) – Australia’s recently re-elected Labor government should use its second term as an opportunity to amplify human rights in its foreign policy, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Foreign Minister Penny Wong. An annex to the letter sets out 17 actions that the Australian government should take in key foreign policy areas during its first 100 days.

From the start, the government should commit to supporting multilateralism and new human rights standards, amplifying human rights in diplomacy, protecting marginalized peoples and groups, and supporting accountability for international crimes.

“Labor’s re-election provides Foreign Minister Penny Wong a chance to reshape Australia’s global reputation as a human rights leader,” said Daniela Gavshon, Australia director at Human Rights Watch. “The Australian government should see promoting human rights overseas as fundamental to acting in Australia’s national interest.”

Specifically, the Australian government should impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs and for the destruction of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong. It should also press the Israeli government to lift its unlawful blockade on the entry of desperately needed water, food, medical aid, and fuel to Gaza and impose targeted sanctions on Israeli officials responsible for ongoing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in Gaza.

Australia should be a champion of multilateralism and the development of international legal norms. It can do this by supporting proposed treaties on free pre-primary and secondary education, crimes against humanity that include gender apartheid, and autonomous weapons systems.

In response to the United States’ foreign aid cuts and their impact on marginalized people and groups, the Australian government should provide increased financial and other support to humanitarian, human rights, and independent media groups in the Asia-Pacific region. These groups and leaders are crucial for protecting and promoting human rights in the face of abusive governments, Human Rights Watch said.

“With world affairs in a state of turmoil and intractable conflicts racked by atrocities and mass flight, the Australian government should prioritize the rule of law, accountability, and global leadership,” Gavshon said. “The government can do this by promptly acting to protect and promote human rights in the region and beyond.”