Thailand: Prime Minister Should Raise Cross-Border Abuses in Cambodia

(Bangkok) – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should raise outstanding human rights concerns with Cambodian leaders during her visit to Phnom Penh on April 23-24, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Prime Minister Paetongtarn is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Senate President Hun Sen, and King Norodom Sihamoni to mark the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian diplomatic relations.

The Cambodian and Thai governments have engaged in transnational repression—government efforts to silence dissent by committing human rights abuses against their own nationals outside their own territory—through reciprocal arrangements targeting dissidents and opposition figures, colloquially known as a “swap mart.” Both governments have facilitated assaults, abductions, enforced disappearances, and the forced return of people to their home countries where their lives or freedom are at risk.

“Thailand shouldn’t sideline human rights as it seeks to expand its partnership with Cambodia,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Prime Minister Paetongtarn should press her Cambodian counterparts to end transnational abuses that discredit both countries globally and to put their relationship on a rights-respecting footing instead.”

Cambodian authorities have made no progress in arresting suspects responsible for killing Lim Kimya, a dual French-Cambodian national and former member of the Cambodian parliament from the now-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), in Bangkok on January 7, 2025. The Bangkok Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for two Cambodian nationals, Ly Ratanakraksmey and Pich Kimsrin, who are both connected to high-ranking Cambodian government officials and remain at large.

After Kimya’s killing, many critics of the Cambodian government living abroad concluded that nowhere is safe. A number of those who had fled to Thailand have been targets of transnational repression, at times with the cooperation of Thai authorities, Human Rights Watch said.

Thai authorities have frequently used immigration charges to justify the unlawful deportation of Cambodian dissidents and activists without any due process guarantees, including those recognized as refugees by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). On November 25, 2024, Cambodian authorities detained Pen Chan Sangkream, Hong An, Mean Chanthon, Yin Chanthou, Soeung Khunthea, and Vorn Chanratchana after they were forcibly returned by Thai immigration officials. The six opposition party supporters were charged without basis with plotting to commit an attack under article 453 of Cambodia’s criminal code, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

In 2021 Thailand forcibly returned two Cambodian refugees associated with the CNRP, subjecting them to politically motivated charges and persecution in Cambodia. One of them, Voeung Samnang, fled to Thailand in 2020 following the crackdown on the CNRP. In December 2024, Cambodian courts upheld a six-year prison sentence for Samnang under charges of plotting to commit an attack and incitement. The other, Veourn Veasna, was released in 2024 following an apology and temporary defection to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party. Both men had received refugee status from UNHCR.

Under the military rule of Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha, who took power in Thailand following a coup in May 2014, Thai authorities aggressively pursued exiled critics of the monarchy who had fled to Cambodia and subjected them to surveillance, intimidation, and physical attacks.

On June 4, 2020, armed men in Phnom Penh abducted the prominent pro-democracy activist, Wanchalearm Satsaksit. Cambodian authorities have failed to seriously and transparently investigate this case, while successive Thai governments have not pressed Cambodia for results. Prime Minister Paetongtarn has not responded to the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand’s report accusing Thai officials of involvement in Wanchalearm’s enforced disappearance.

“Bangkok and Phnom Penh need to immediately end transnational persecution of critics and political opposition figures,” Pearson said. “Prime Minister Paetongtarn should use her visit to Phnom Penh to begin a new chapter of partnership that is based on respect for human rights.”