UK Imposes Sanctions on Four Sri Lankans for Alleged War Crimes

Click to expand Image Then-Sri Lankan army chief Gen. Shavendra Silva during an event at the army headquarters in Colombo, February 3, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The United Kingdom government has advanced accountability in Sri Lanka by imposing sanctions on four men implicated in atrocities during the country’s civil war.

The 1983-2009 conflict between the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and the Sri Lankan government involved widespread human rights abuses and war crimes by both sides, but successive Sri Lankan governments have sought to cover up violations and protect those responsible.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, “The UK government is committed to human rights in Sri Lanka, including seeking accountability for human rights violations, … which continue to have an impact on communities today.” The measures include UK travel bans and asset freezes.

Those sanctioned include retired Gen. Shavendra Silva, who commanded the 58th Division of Sri Lanka’s Army at the end of the war and is implicated in enforced disappearances and killing Tamil civilians. He retired as chief of defense staff on January 1, 2025.

Also sanctioned is former navy Cmdr. Wasantha Karannagoda, who is implicated in the abduction for ransom and alleged torture and killing of 11 people by naval intelligence officers in 2008-2009. In 2021, the Sri Lankan government dropped charges against him and appointed him governor of North Western province. Both Silva and Karannagoda have been sanctioned by the United States.

Former army Chief and retired Gen. Jagath Jayasuriya commanded Joseph Camp, a military detention center where people were subjected to torture, sexual violence, and enforced disappearances.

Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan, also known as Colonel Karuna, is a former LTTE commander who switched sides to form a pro-government paramilitary group in 2004. He allegedly recruited child soldiers and committed summary executions for both sides. After the war he became a government minister.

On Wednesday, the Sri Lankan government responded to the UK sanctions, saying accountability should be pursued through domestic mechanisms, which it claimed to be strengthening.

The UK is among a core group of states at the United Nations Human Rights Council that have successfully proposed a series of resolutions to gather evidence and seek accountability for international crimes committed in Sri Lanka. So long as Sri Lanka makes no effort to attain accountability, international measures to seek justice are essential. Foreign governments should continue to impose targeted sanctions and use evidence that the UN has gathered to prosecute Sri Lankan war crimes suspects.