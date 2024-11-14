Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending Sudan  Israel/Palestine  United States  Russia-Ukraine War  Tigray Conflict 
| Dispatches

US Jury Awards $42 Million to 3 Iraqis Abused at Abu Ghraib Prison

Still No Accountability for US Military Abuses During ‘Global War on Terror’

Sarah Sanbar
Iraq Researcher, Middle East and North Africa Division
SarahSanbar

SarahSanbar
A detainee in an outdoor solitary confinement cell talks with a military police officer at the Abu Ghraib prison on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, June 22, 2004.
Click to expand Image
A detainee in an outdoor solitary confinement cell talks with a military police officer at the Abu Ghraib prison on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, June 22, 2004. © 2004 John Moore/AP Photo

A federal jury in the US state of Virginia found defense contractor CACI Premier Technology, Inc. legally responsible for conspiring to torture and otherwise ill-treat three Iraqi men during their detention at Abu Ghraib prison two decades ago. The case, Al Shimari et al. v. CACI, was the first time a US jury heard claims brought by survivors of post-9/11 torture committed by US military forces and security contractors.   

The ruling comes after 15 years of legal wrangling, including 20 attempts by CACI to have the case dismissed and multiple appeals. The first trial in April ended in a mistrial after a different jury couldn’t agree on whether CACI or the US Army should be liable for the torture committed.

CACI lawyers argued that the company shouldn't be liable for any misdeeds by its employees because they were under the control and direction of the US Army, and so redress for misconduct should be the military’s responsibility.

The jury disagreed, awarding the three plaintiffs $3 million each in compensatory damages and $11 million each in punitive damages.

The landmark ruling puts private military contractors on notice that criminal acts outside the United States can have consequences in US courts.

Although a long time coming, this lawsuit is both a major victory for these three men and for wartime accountability. But it’s only a start. The hundreds of other survivors who continue to suffer from the physical and psychological harm inflicted on them during their detention at Abu Ghraib and elsewhere during the “global war on terror” deserve justice, too.

The US government has yet to provide proper accountability for crimes committed by its forces against detainees in Iraq. In 2023, Human Rights Watch found no evidence the US government had paid any compensation or other redress to victims of detainee abuse in Iraq, issued any individual apologies or other amends, or opened any pathways to permit those who alleged they were tortured to have their cases heard.

The US government has obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law to provide redress for the wrongs it has committed abroad. Failing to do so in the past is no justification for not doing so now.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

More Reading

Reports

  • February 11, 2020 Report

    Kidnapped by ISIS

    Failure to Uncover the Fate of Syria’s Missing

    202002MENA_Syria_main
  • December 5, 2017 Report

    Flawed Justice

    Accountability for ISIS Crimes in Iraq

    An ISIS suspect held for questioning by Iraqi forces near Mosul.
© 2024 Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch | 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor | New York, NY 10118-3299 USA | t 1.212.290.4700

Human Rights Watch is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit registered in the US under EIN: 13-2875808