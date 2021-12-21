Top Human Rights Tweets of 2021

The hashtags #WhatIsHappeningInMyanmar, #Tigray, #FarmersProtest, #WhereIsPengShuai, and #FreeBritney trended across the globe in 2021, springing from some of the world's most dire conflicts and pressing issues. Human Rights Watch reporting on Israeli authorities' crimes of apartheid and persecution, the Taliban's attempt to erase women, and people with disabilities being abandoned during climate emergencies reached vast audiences online. And a common thread throughout it all: the coronavirus pandemic and the dangers of severely unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines. Here are some of year's top human rights tweets.