Trending rights tweets this week: Beijing appears to be exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic to inflict more body blows to Hong Kong people’s struggle for their human rights; Arundhati Roy accused the Indian government of exploiting the coronavirus to inflame tensions between Hindus and Muslims; about 95% of girls in Afghanistan's prisons are there due to so-called "moral crimes”; and the human rights implications when oil hits zero dollars a barrel.
