Trending rights tweets this week: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is putting the people of Mexico in grave danger; maps show the disastrous effect of the Chinese government's censorship of the Wuhan doctors; the government of the Philippines is putting coronavirus curfew violators in dog cages; and ten short videos for parents or teachers looking for resources to help children learn about human rights while staying at home.
Most Viewed
-
News Release
Vietnam: End Attacks on Activists and Bloggers
-
News Release
Mexico: Mexicans Need Accurate COVID-19 Information
-
-
-
News Release
Nigeria: COVID-19 Cases On the Rise