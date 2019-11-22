(New York) – Colin Mincy will join Human Rights Watch in January 2020 as the organization’s first Chief People Officer. His appointment elevates Human Rights Watch’s efforts to implement diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies and to ensure a resilient and thriving staff in ways that reflect Human Rights Watch’s global role, identity, and mandate.

Mincy will sit on the organization’s executive management team and report to Nic Dawes, Human Rights Watch’s deputy executive director. Mincy will continue to nurture a culture of success, accountability, transparency, and collaboration across the more than 80 locations where staff members are based. He will oversee recruitment and hiring, international compensation and benefits, performance management, learning and development, and employee and labor relations.

“I look forward to helping to put Human Rights Watch’s values into practice to further foster a resilient, diverse community of colleagues around the world,” Mincy said.

Mincy comes to Human Rights Watch from Open Society Foundations, where he serves in a dual role as the director of culture and change management and the head of human resources operations and programs for the United States. He previously was a regional human resources director for the International Rescue Committee, and prior to that served for nearly 15 years in various roles in the private sector.

“At a time of great change and challenge both at Human Rights Watch and for the global human rights movement, Colin promises to play a strategic leadership role in the evolution of an extraordinary organization with a vital mission,” Dawes said.