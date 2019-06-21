Trending rights tweets this week: A stunning moment from the Hong Kong protests as a massive crowd yields for an ambulance; HRW documents devastating conditions for kids at the US/Mexico in Border Patrol detention; Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsy, died in custody; and we mark World Refugee Day as 70 million people worldwide are forcibly displaced from their homes.
