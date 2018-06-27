(New York) – Hong Kong’s protection of civil and political rights is deteriorating at a quickening pace, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. July 1, 2018, is the 21st anniversary of Hong Kong’s transfer from British to Chinese control.
“The Chinese government has kept chipping away at Hong Kong’s freedoms, and has stepped up these efforts in recent years,” said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch. “From publicly intimidating an academic for his peaceful speech to barring pro-democracy figures from public office, what emerges is a chilling offensive against basic rights in Hong Kong.”
Human Rights Watch wrote to Lam in June 2017, shortly after she was selected by a Beijing-controlled election committee, urging her to protect freedoms in Hong Kong from Beijing’s encroachments. Human Rights Watch received a response stating that the “contents are noted,” which did not address any of the substantive issues.
Human Rights Watch called on Lam to:
- Lift political restrictions on the right to stand for elections and reopen the process for political reform, and communicate to Beijing that Hong Kong people support genuine universal suffrage;
- Drop all charges against opposition leaders and pro-democracy activists for their peaceful activities;
- Retract the government’s criticism of a professor for expressing his peaceful opinion, and reiterate the government’s respect for free expression;
- Review instructions to textbook publishers and retract those that aim to censor political expression;
- Withdraw the national anthem bill; and
- Investigate the Hong Kong bookseller Lee Po’s alleged abduction from Hong Kong and the extent to which the Chinese government has interfered with publishing freedom in Hong Kong.
“Chief Executive Lam has repeatedly failed to defend the freedoms of Hong Kong people from heavy-handed Chinese interference,” Richardson said. “But it’s not too late for Lam to stand up to Beijing and defend Hong Kong people’s rights.”
