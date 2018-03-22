(Washington, DC) The US Senate should oppose the nomination of Michael Pompeo to be Secretary of State. His past support for torture and other positions would undermine the role of Secretary of State, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the Senate leadership and Foreign Relations Committee.

“President Trump’s top diplomatic nomination is someone known to support torture and make discriminatory remarks about Muslims. This nomination sends a dangerous message to US allies and adversaries, that respect for the rule of law and human rights are no longer leadership requirements,” said Sarah Margon, Washington director at Human Rights Watch. “The Senate should reject the Trump administration’s disregard for human rights as central to US foreign policy by voting against Pompeo and any other candidate with a record of support for unlawful practices.”