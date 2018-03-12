(New York) – Singapore’s proposed public order law would further empower the government to repress freedom of assembly and speech, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should revise the Public Order and Safety (Special Powers) bill, introduced in Parliament on February 27, 2018, to ensure that protection of public safety does not violate fundamental rights.

“The Singaporean government’s history of persecuting dissenting voices makes the proposed public order law particularly frightening,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Public protests are not a threat that justify the wholescale repeal of basic rights.”

While international law permits government restrictions on certain rights for reasons of national security or public order, they must be proportionate to the aim pursued. The proposed public order law would allow restrictions on peaceful assembly and speech that are grossly disproportionate to any genuine threat posed by protesters, which can already be addressed under existing Singapore law.

The Public Order and Safety (Special Powers) bill gives Singapore’s home affairs minister sweeping powers if a “serious incident” has been, is being, or is likely to be committed. While the law purports to be aimed at “serious violence and large scale public disorder,” the illustrations of what may be considered a “serious incident” make clear that the law can be used against peaceful protesters.

Imagined threats to public safety cannot justify sweeping restrictions on assembly and speech.

Once the minister has declared a serious incident, he can authorize the police to, among other things: