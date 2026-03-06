Workers’ Rights: ‘Fair Chains, Fair Opportunities’

Click to expand Image Readymade garments workers in a green factory in Savar, Bangladesh, April 9, 2025. © 2025 Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via AP Photo

(Amsterdam) – Human Rights Watch will conduct research for the next three years into working conditions in the supply chains in Asia for European countries, thanks to the generous support of the players of the Postcode Lottery Netherlands.

Many of the products sold in Europe begin their journey in Asia. Yet too many of the workers making these products, in countries such as China, Bangladesh, and Thailand, often receive inadequate pay and are forced to work in dangerous and unsafe conditions. The goal of the “Fair Chains, Fair Opportunities” project is to improve conditions for workers in countries across Asia and help governments and companies to abide by and implement laws and policies that improve people’s chances for safe and decent work, and ensure their rights are respected.

“Funding from the Postcode Lottery Netherlands will enable Human Rights Watch to connect the dots between exploitative conditions in workplaces across Asia and the products sold in European markets,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Our project will document where things go wrong, to raise awareness, to inform governments, companies, and consumers, and to bring about positive change.”

Click to expand Image Human Rights Watch receives a grant from the Postcode Lottery Netherlands, 2026. © 2026 Human Rights Watch

Since 2010, the Postcode Lottery Netherlands has been supporting Human Rights Watch work to promote justice, equality, and human rights around the world. This additional gift of 1.7 million euros, alongside their annual donation of 1.5 million euros, will have a great impact on the lives of millions of people.

“We value our 16-year long partnership with Human Rights Watch,” said Jonne Arnoldussen, Managing Director at the Postcode Lottery Netherlands. “Thanks to players of the Postcode Lottery, we are able to support their tireless commitment and work to defend human rights and secure justice across the world.”