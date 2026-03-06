Click to expand Image Left to right: Hoang Thi Hong Thai, Can Thi Theu, Pham Doan Trang, and Dinh Thi Thu Thuy. © Private

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Vietnam Women’s Union launched a nationwide campaign called “long-dress week” (tuan le ao dai) to “promote the beauty of Vietnam’s women.”

Between March 1 and 8, women have been urged to wear “traditional” long dresses at workplaces and public events to spotlight “the image” of Vietnamese femininity. But by prioritizing women’s appearance, the Vietnam Women’s Union is ignoring serious rights issues, including those that women activists have long campaigned for.

The Vietnam Women’s Union is a government body established to promote a patriotic ideal of women under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The Vietnamese government often boasts about their achievements in promoting women’s rights and gender equality, but women who challenge the government’s narratives and expose inequality and abuses risk their freedom. Authorities routinely use abusive penal code provisions to lock up critics including prominent women rights activists Pham Doan Trang, Can Thi Theu, Dinh Thi Thu Thuy, and Hoang Thi Hong Thai.

Pham Doan Trang, 48, is a blogger who has published hundreds of articles, commentaries, and books on women rights, the need for environmental protection, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion. Arrested in October 2020 for her advocacy, she is serving a nine-year prison sentence.

Can Thi Theu, 64, is a rights activist who has been imprisoned three times for her work on land confiscation, environmental protection, and police brutality. She was arrested in June 2020 and is serving an eight-year prison sentence.

Dinh Thi Thu Thuy, 44, is an activist who participated in a protest against Vietnam’s cybersecurity law, which infringes on citizens’ rights. She was arrested in April 2020 and is serving a seven-year prison sentence.

Hoang Thi Hong Thai, 45, is a blogger and businesswoman who has published hundreds of comments on social media expressing sympathy for rights activists who have suffered repression. Hanoi police arrested her on January 7; she will likely face trial in 2026.

Instead of busying itself with long dresses, the Vietnam Women’s Union should focus on issues of real concern, including calling for the release of these women activists whose only “crimes” have been to speak out for the rights of the Vietnamese people.

The Vietnamese government should immediately release these women and others and respect the fundamental rights to freedom of expression, association, religion, and peaceful assembly.