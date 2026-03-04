Liberia: Armed Break-in Shows Urgent Need to Protect Rights

(Monrovia) – Armed men at 3 a.m. on February 20, 2026, raided the office of the Global Justice and Research Project (GJRP) in Liberia, the Center for Justice and Accountability, Civitas Maxima, Global Justice Center, Global Justice and Research Project and Human Rights Watch said today. The men, armed with a rifle and knives, attacked and assaulted a security guard and threatened Hassan Bility the director of the group, which works for accountability for crimes during Liberia’s civil wars. Liberian police have opened an investigation.

The group previously has been the target of attacks aimed at undermining its human rights work. This recent incident occurred a few days after the group received separate verbal threats.

The groups expressed their concern and strongly condemned any attempt to intimidate and undermine the group’s work. Human rights defenders seeking accountability for crimes committed during the Liberian civil wars, as well as the victims and witnesses who provide testimony in these cases, should be protected by the Liberian government, the groups said. It is crucial for individuals to participate in justice processes freely without fear of reprisal.

The groups said they stand in solidarity with the Global Justice Research Project and urged the government to address atrocities committed during its civil wars by establishing a war crimes court with a robust and specialized victim and witness protection unit. In the meantime, the Liberian government should ensure that human rights defenders, and victims and witnesses participating in justice processes are protected from harassment and threats.