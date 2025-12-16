Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending Israel/Palestine  The Trump Administration and Human Rights  Russia-Ukraine War  Sudan  COP30 - Climate Change Conference 
| News Release

US: Military Boat Strikes Constitute Extrajudicial Killings

Question-and-Answer Document Clarifies Legal, and Rights Implications of Strikes

85498c1a-8703-4450-af90-f3e4fb5da3a8
Click to expand Image
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, look on.  © 2025 AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

(Washington, DC) – Human Rights Watch today published a detailed question-and-answer document analyzing the Trump administration’s boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific. To date, 26 reported strikes have unlawfully killed at least 95 people, none of whom the US government has identified.

The Question-and-Answer document is intended as a resource for understanding the legal and human rights implications of the United States military campaign. The document explains why the strikes constitute extrajudicial killings under international human rights law and addresses the administration’s claims that the US is embroiled in an armed conflict with “narco-terrorists.”

It further lays out the United States’ obligations to investigate unlawful killings, hold accountable those responsible, and provide effective remedies. It identifies concrete steps Congress should take, including holding public hearings, mandating independent investigations, and creating a select committee investigate legal and operational decisions behind the strikes. 

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Reports

Most Viewed