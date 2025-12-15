Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending Israel/Palestine  The Trump Administration and Human Rights  Russia-Ukraine War  Sudan  COP30 - Climate Change Conference 
| Dispatches

More than 1,000 Belarusians Remain in Prison for Exercising Their Rights

Minsk Should Free All Political Prisoners Unconditionally

Tanya Lokshina
Senior Associate Director, Europe and Central Asia Division
TanyaLokshina

TanyaLokshina
1d523da6-a6b9-4905-a91e-df1c9eae33fa
Click to expand Image
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski, one of released Belarusian prisoners, smiles as he arrives at the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on December 13, 2025. © 2025 Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo

On December 13, Belarusian authorities released 123 prisoners following negotiations led by the US administration, which had agreed to lift sanctions on Belarusian potash. The majority were sent to Ukraine, and a group of nine to Lithuania. Most of those released had been prosecuted and imprisoned for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.

Among those released are Ales Bialiatski, the founder of the Belarusian rights group Viasna and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize co-laureate; another leading Viasna activist, Uladzimir Labkovich; the prominent opposition figures Maria KalesnikavaMaksim Znak, and Viktar Babaryka; and the chief editor of the largest news outlet TUT.by, Maryna Zolatava.

Their release brings relief and joy to their families, colleagues, friends, and supporters. But the day was bittersweet for everyone who did not find the names of their loved ones on the lists. More than 1,100 individuals remain behind bars also for no more than peacefully exercising their rights.

Among them are Viasna’s board member and human rights advocate Valiantsin Stefanovic, Viasna’s human rights activist and volunteers’ coordinator Marfa Rabkova, and Nasta (Anastasia) Lojka, a prominent human rights defender. All of them are serving draconian sentences in reprisal for their legitimate human rights work.

Woman posing for a photo
Nasta (Anastasia) Lojka

Nasta (Anastasia) Lojka is a prominent human rights defender, particularly well known for her work on anti-discrimination, equality issues, fair trial, rights of foreigners and stateless persons, and human rights education.

Woman smiling in a photo
Marfa Rabkova

Marfa Rabkova is a human rights activist and coordinator of Viasna’s program for volunteers who, among other things, worked to organize monitoring of elections and of peaceful protests.

man posing for a photo
Valiantsin Stefanovic

Valiantsin Stefanovic is a board member of Viasna and a prominent human rights advocate.

The recent prisoner release is not the first time Belarusian authorities have freed political prisoners only to expel them from Belarus. The opposition politician Mikalai Statkevich refused to leave the country with the group of prisoners similarly pardoned by Aliaksander Lukashenka in September, following an earlier round of negotiations with the United States. As a result, the authorities returned Statkevich to prison.

Critics of the government should not have to choose between forced exile and prison. Belarus should unconditionally release all political prisoners and stop all politically motivated repression.  

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Region / Country

Reports