Protection of Athletes Advances in Japan

Click to expand Image Japanese high jumper Tomohiro Shinno participates in the 60th Palio Citta della Quercia, in Rovereto, Italy, September 3, 2024. © 2024 Roberto Tommasini/NurPhoto via AP Photo

The Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) issued a Human Rights Policy and an Integrity Code of Conduct on August 26, 2025, ahead of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which opened on September 13.

Abuse against men, women, and even children in Japanese sports has long been prevalent. The release of the policy and the code of conduct comes two months after Japan’s parliament passed an amendment to the Basic Act on Sport that obligates sports organizations to make efforts to prevent abuse against athletes.

Human rights policies remain rare among Japanese sports organizations. Prominent sports organizations such as the Japan Football Association and the Japan Rugby Football Union have introduced only limited safeguards to protect children and women.

The JAAF’s Human Rights Policy states that it will prevent and prohibit human rights violations, including physical abuse and harassment. The policy also calls on everyone involved in sport to uphold human rights that are not only protected in domestic law but also in international human rights law, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Integrity Code of Conduct requests that all those involved in athletics promote an environment free from harassment and abuse. It particularly seeks to prevent sexual harassment of athletes by coaches and others.

However, these human rights policies contain a significant gap. They do not specify the measures needed to be taken in cases of violations, nor do they provide an independent and effective complaint mechanism that could alleviate concerns about retaliation for reporting abuse.

To address the gap, Japanese groups should look to the expanding international Safe Sport movement, such as the independent entities responsible for addressing athlete abuse that have been established in some countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The revised Basic Act on Sport requires national and local governments to adopt measures against abuse in sport. The Japanese government should establish an independent body tasked with addressing child abuse in sport. Athletes should be able to safely seek support if they experience abuse, and the body should encourage sports organizations to strengthen their human rights policies to protect and promote athletes’ rights.