New Houthi Arrests of UN Staff

Forces belonging to the Houthis, who control much of Yemen, raided several United Nations offices and detained at least 19 UN staff on August 31, adding to dozens of UN and civil society staff already detained since 2024. The previous arrests have led to a suspension of UN aid, endangering the lives of many Yemenis who rely on this aid to survive.

An informed source told Human Rights Watch the number of arrests were likely greater than those reported by the UN, and that many UN staff were held and interrogated for several days within UN offices.

The arrests began three days after the Israeli military carried out attacks on Sanaa, the capital, which killed the Houthis’ prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, and several other government ministers. Under international humanitarian law, civilian government officials are not targetable in armed conflict unless they are “directly participating in hostilities.” There is no clear indication that al-Rahawi or the other ministers killed in the attack were military targets.

Houthis have used Israeli forces’ attacks to try to justify escalating their repression of Yemenis living in areas under their control, including through arrests of aid workers, whom the Houthis have previously accused of espionage.

Many of those arrested have not had access to lawyers or their families. Even those who have been able to speak to family members have often only been able to do so briefly and inconsistently. The Houthis have produced no real evidence to support their claims of espionage. Many of those arrested had spent their lives working to improve conditions in their country.

A previous round of arrest in January prompted the UN to announce in February that it would suspend all UN activities in Saada government, where several of its staff have been arrested.

At a time when the majority of people in Yemen do not have access to adequate food and water, the Houthis’ arrests of UN staff are not only disastrous for those detained and their families but also for the broader Yemeni population that relies on the UN and other organizations for much-needed aid. Ultimately, it is Yemeni civilians who have borne the brunt of 11 years of conflict in the country and who continue to do so today, as warring parties continue their repression.