(Bangkok) – Clashes in Indonesia between protesters and security forces have killed at least seven people and injured dozens more in 42 regions across the country since August 25, 2025. The Indonesian government’s announcement of new allowances and other benefits to members of parliament resulted in peaceful protests. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrations, and violence escalated after a police vehicle in Jakarta fatally crushed a gig motorcycle driver on August 28. In several cities protesters damaged or set fire to government buildings, resulting in several deaths.

President Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo called for calm and rolled back the legislative perks , but deployed the military and instructed authorities to crack down on “treasonous” and “terrorist” elements . Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, the National Police chief, first ordered his forces “to shoot anyone” who enters a police office, later clarifying that security forces should use rubber bullets. The police apologized for the cyclist’s death and arrested seven officers for violating their code of ethics.

Since then, police have detained hundreds of protesters . On September 1, students and civil society groups suspended their protest in Jakarta to “avoid increased violent escalation by authorities.” However, protests are continuing in other regions.

The following quote should be attributed to Meenakshi Ganguly , deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch:

“The Indonesian authorities acted irresponsibly by treating the protests as acts of treason or terrorism, especially given the security forces long history of using unnecessary and excessive forces against demonstrators. The security forces should respond to protest violence according to United Nations standards, which restricts the use of force to the minimum extent necessary. In addition to addressing the broader economic issues, the authorities need to impartially investigate and appropriately punish all those responsible for violence.”