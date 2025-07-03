Donate Now
US President Donald Trump holds up an executive order alongside President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, March 7, 2025. © 2025 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(Washington, DC) – FIFA, the world soccer governing body, should press the Trump administration to reverse immigration policies that create serious human rights risks around the 2026 World Cup, 90 groups including Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Gianni Infantino.

In their letter, the groups warned that FIFA risks becoming a public relations tool to whitewash the Trump administration’s abuses. They urged the United States government to reverse immigration policies that put the rights of fans, players, journalists, and host communities at risk.

“Cutting the world out of the 2026 World Cup is not just bad for business, but it is also at odds with the human rights strategy and related commitments that have been in place since the US bid to host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico in 2018,” said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch wrote to FIFA on May 5, 2025, requesting information on the steps FIFA is taking to ensure “that the US government will permit players, fans and journalists from around the world to safely attend the 2026 World Cup,” including any steps FIFA is taking to advocate for “changes in policies to align with international human rights, FIFA’s Statutes, and FIFA’s Human Rights Policy.”

FIFA’s response on June 3 did not meaningfully address any of the issues Human Rights Watch raised. It said that “if FIFA becomes aware of potentially adverse human rights impacts … we will engage with the relevant authorities.”

