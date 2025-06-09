Trump Takes Advantage of Anti-ICE Protests in California

Click to expand Image Thousands of protesters gather to demand an immediate end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramped-up raids at worksites, schools, stores and courthouses in California, Los Angeles, US, June 8, 2025. © 2025 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump wrested control of 2,000 California National Guard forces from the state’s Governor Gavin Newsom and deployed them in Los Angeles where police and protestors clashed in the streets.

President Trump claims that the move is necessary to protect federal workers and buildings, but this is dubious. Neither Newsom nor Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass believes this deployment is needed, with Newsom arguing that the “move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

Almost as though aiming to prove Newsom’s point, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to send active-duty troops if the protests continue; a threat that became reality when 700 marines were deployed from Twentynine Palms to Los Angeles.

The protests, which are happening nationwide, including in Los Angeles, New York City, and Phoenix, Arizona, are against ramped-up raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As a candidate, Trump said he would conduct “mass deportations” of people who are not authorized to be in the United States and vowed to start with the “worst of the worst.” Now, however, the administration has instructed ICE to do everything possible to deport 3,000 people a day.

To meet this goal, immigration officials are carrying out harrowing raids at stores, such as the Home Depot in Westlake, California, as well as at hotels, elementary school graduation ceremonies, and construction sites.

In other words, ICE is going after families and people who are working.

Additionally, weeks ago, ICE agents started showing up outside immigration courts, where asylum and other immigration cases proceed. After court hearings, people walking out of the courtroom have been handcuffed by ICE enforcement agents, often in front of their family members and loved ones. Those left behind are devastated, many breaking down into tears.

In some instances, ICE detained people after judges had reportedly dismissed their deportation cases – normally a positive outcome for immigrants hoping to stay in the US. Even cases that were not dismissed by the judges were reportedly interrupted by ICE arrests outside of the courtroom.

Most of those apprehended are being placed in rapid deportation procedures, known as “expedited removal,” which largely deny individuals the chance to make their case in immigration court. Immigrants have the right to make an asylum claim to prevent being placed in expedited removal, however, Human Rights Watch’s research on third-country nationals deported to Panama and Costa Rica puts into question whether the administration will follow the law and listen to the request for asylum.

It is these actions by ICE that are triggering protests. The Trump administration has stepped way over the line with its abusive immigration policies, and it looks poised to cross another with its threatened use of national guard and military forces to confront protests.