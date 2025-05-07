Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending The Trump Administration and Human Rights  Israel/Palestine  Syria  Sudan  Russia-Ukraine War  Tigray Conflict 
| News Release

Hong Kong: 87 Groups Condemn Arrests of Activist’s Relatives

Foreign Governments Should Counter China’s Escalation of Cross-Border Abuses

Anna Kwok, executive director of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, at a rally in support of Hong Kong 47, Washington DC, November 19, 2024. (
Click to expand Image
Anna Kwok, executive director of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, at a rally in support of Hong Kong 47, Washington DC, November 19, 2024.  © 2024 May Yeung / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Photo

(New York) – Hong Kong authorities’ unjust arrests of the father and brother of the prominent US-based activist Anna Kwok is an escalation of the Chinese government’s use of cross-border repression, 87 international and diaspora rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said today in two joint statements.

Anna Kwok’s father, Kwok Yin-sang, 68, was arrested and formally charged under a national security law that carries a punishment of up to seven years in prison. Her brother was also arrested and later released on bail.

“The Hong Kong authorities took an unprecedented action by charging the family member of an exiled activist with a national security crime to try to silence her,” said Yalkun Uluyol, China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Foreign governments should respond to this assault on basic liberties by speaking up about the case and taking concrete actions to protect their citizens and residents from the Chinese government’s long arm.”

The groups said that foreign governments should put in place effective measures to protect exiled activists and other critics of the Chinese government from Beijing’s transnational repression.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Reports

© 2025 Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch | 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor | New York, NY 10118-3299 USA | t 1.212.290.4700

Human Rights Watch is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit registered in the US under EIN: 13-2875808