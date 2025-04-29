Donate Now
On April 15, 27-year-old Mei Shilin (梅世林) put up three banners on an overpass outside Chengdu’s Chadianzi Metro Station in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. The banners stated: “There can be no national rejuvenation without political system reform”; “The people do not need a political party with unrestrained power”; and “China does not need anyone to show the way, democracy is the direction.” The authorities reportedly detained Mei soon afterward. His current situation and whereabouts are unknown.

Three pro-democracy banners hang from an overpass outside the Chengdu Chadianzi Station in China’s Sichuan province on the morning of April 15, 2025.
Three pro-democracy banners hang from an overpass outside the Chengdu Chadianzi Station in China’s Sichuan province on the morning of April 15, 2025. © 2025 whyyoutouzhele/X

Mei’s banners resemble, and appear inspired by, the protest banners of Peng Lifa (彭立发), who managed to display two banners on a highly visible Beijing bridge during China’s 20th Communist Party Congress in 2022, when security in the national capital would have been watertight. Peng’s act, news of which spread rapidly on the internet despite Beijing’s censorship, later sparked the nationwide, youth-led “White Paper” movement.

Peng has since been known as the “Bridge Man,” a nod to the Tiananmen Square “Tank Man,” who was famously captured on film blocking a column of Chinese tanks the day after the June 4, 1989 crackdown on the demonstrators. Like Tank Man, Peng’s fate remains unknown since police took him away.

At least one other bridge protest occurred last year, on July 30, when White Paper movement participant Fang Yirong (方艺融), 23, unfurled a Peng-inspired banner on a bridge in Loudi City, Hunan province. Fang posted a video online expressing his “hope that the Chinese will get rid of autocracy and live a better life as soon as possible.” Authorities arrested Fang in August 2024 and his current condition is also unknown.

Each of these protests bear the significant impact and influence of those that came before them. Even the world’s most powerfully repressive government, which imprisons activists and tightly controls all public space, finds it impossible to stamp out people’s desire for freedom.

International law prohibits enforced disappearances, defined as the arrest or detention of anyone without providing information on their fate or whereabouts. The Chinese authorities should disclose Mei Shilin’s location and immediately and unconditionally release all those being held for exercising their right to free expression.

“Democracy is the direction,” declared one of Mei’s banners. China’s government should heed that message.

