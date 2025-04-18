Click to expand Image Jennifer Vasquez Sura (C), the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Maryland, US, April 4, 2025. © 2025 Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

This week, US federal court judges pushed back on the Trump administration’s abusive deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who, along with over 200 others accused of gang membership, was unlawfully transferred to a maximum security prison in El Salvador a month ago.

The Trump administration admits transferring Abrego Garcia in contravention of a court order was an error. But Abrego Garcia, originally from El Salvador, is still stuck there.

The stakes are clear. As my colleague Juanita Goebertus wrote in a sworn declaration, those in El Salvador’s prisons face torture, ill-treatment, and little prospect for release. Moreover, Abrego Garcia was imprisoned there without due process.

In upholding a ruling that the government must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the US, the Supreme Court exercised its constitutionally mandated authority to check executive overreach.

Yet the Trump administration insists it cannot correct the situation. Instead of finding a solution, President Trump used a meeting with El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, to emphasize that it intends to do nothing . President Donald Trump even speculated about sending US citizens to El Salvador’s jails.

They clearly can do more; the administration has not even asked El Salvador to return Abrego Garcia. The United States has a long history of securing the release of people arbitrarily detained abroad.

On April 17, a federal fourth circuit judge appointed by former Republican President Ronald Reagan issued a scathing order, rejecting the government’s claims:

“The government …. claims in essence that because it has rid itself of custody (of Abrego Garcia) that there is nothing that can be done. This should be shocking not only to judges, but to the intuitive sense of liberty that Americans far removed from courthouses still hold dear."

Members of the US Congresshave also pushed back. Senator Chris van Hollen of Maryland, where Abrego Garcia lived with his US citizen wife and children, traveled to El Salvador, lobbying on Abrego Garcia’s behalf. Van Hollen reports that while Abrego Garcia is still in detention, as of nine days ago he had been moved to a facility with comparatively better conditions but is still being held incommunicado. El Salvador’s vice president told van Hollen that the Trump administration is paying El Salvador to keep Abrego Garcia and others in its jails, the sentator said.

Other senators and house members demanded Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclose the details of the administration’s agreement with El Salvador. Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus have appealed directly to Bukele.

The fourth circuit judge’s ruling closes with a warning: “Now the [governmental] branches come too close to grinding irrevocably against one another in a conflict that promises to diminish both. This is a losing proposition all around.”

Indeed, Abrego Garcia’s plight represents a challenge to the constitutional order itself.