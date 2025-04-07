Click to expand Image New members of the Mozambique parliament are sworn in at the National Assembly in Maputo, January 13, 2025. © 2025 Alfredo Zuniga/AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Mozambique’s parliament unanimously passed into law the Political Commitment for an Inclusive Dialogue (Compromisso Político para o Diálogo Nacional Inclusivo), which aims to create platforms to discuss constitutional and political reforms in the country following the post-election violence in October 2024.

Mozambique faced significant political turmoil after the disputed general elections as security forces cracked down on protesters and bystanders during an unprecedented wave of demonstrations. Plataforma Decide, a civil society organization in Mozambique, reported that over 300 people were killed in the violence.

The police and other security agencies were implicated in serious human rights violations, including the use of excessive force, unlawful killing, and arbitrary arrests and detentions. In a public statement, the recently appointed minister of justice criticized the police’s use of lethal force to disperse street protests and urged security forces to avoid further loss of life.

The new law stems from an agreement signed by President Daniel Chapo and nine political parties on March 5. It aims, among other things, to revise the constitution, amend presidential powers, and grant pardons to peaceful demonstrators convicted of unrest after the presidential poll.

Venancio Mondlane, the presidential candidate who had contested the election results, did not sign the agreement but met with Chapo on March 23.

The political commitment opens the door for a broader national dialogue to address the violent post-election unrest. It is critical that the political parties ensure that the dialogue’s participants and the managing committee are drawn from a broad cross-section of Mozambican society.

The discussions should prioritize the rights of victims to redress and justice and clarify a path to accountability for members of the security forces implicated in abuses against protesters and bystanders.