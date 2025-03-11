Click to expand Image Community activist Pamela Mabini in South Africa. © Luke Daniel/News24

On March 7, Pamela Mabini, a community activist and whistleblower was shot and killed outside her home in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province. Through her nonprofit organization, Maro Foundation, Mabini was known for her activism and charitable work aimed at restoring dignity and reducing crime and violence in her community.

Mabini’s whistleblowing played an instrumental role in the arrest of televangelist Timothy Omotoso and others, who are on trial for rape, racketeering, and human trafficking. Before her murder, she was a regular attendee at the trial, participating in protests and providing support to victims and witnesses.

Mabini’s killing has once again raised concerns about whistleblowers’ safety in South Africa, as many face retaliation, loss of livelihood, and even loss of life. It has also highlighted the woeful limitations and inadequacy of the existing legal framework and the dire need to strengthen regulatory bodies, such as the Public Protector and Human Rights Commission.

The plight of whistleblowers such as Athol Williams, Babita Deokaran, Jimmy Mohlala, Martha Ngoye, Cynthia Stimpel, and many others point to the personal cost of whistleblowing in South Africa and the lack of legal, security, financial, and psychological assistance they received as they exposed corruption in government and state-owned enterprises.

Following the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s publication of a discussion document on proposed reforms for the whistleblower protection regime in South Africa in 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation address on February 6, 2025, made a commitment to “finalize the Whistleblower Protection Framework and introduce the Whistleblower Protections Bill in Parliament during this financial year.”

The South African government should intensify efforts to introduce the Whistleblower Protections Bill and provide comprehensive safeguards for whistleblowers and effective witness protection. The government’s expressed commitment needs to be urgently translated into concrete actions because whistleblowers’ rights to life, security, privacy, and freedom of expression are routinely infringed upon.

South African whistleblowers cannot afford to wait any longer for the comprehensive changes required to end the risk of punishment, retaliation, harassment, and violence they face on a daily basis.