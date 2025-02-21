Thai Opposition Members Face Possible Lifetime Ban from Politics

Click to expand Image Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks at a press conference alongside former MFP members of parliament, after Thailand's Constitutional Court dissolved the party over its call for lese-majeste reform, in Bangkok, August 7, 2024. © 2024 Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission summoned 44 politicians from the former Move Forward Party who were criminally indicted for sponsoring a bill in parliament to reform the abusive lèse-majesté (insulting the monarchy) law.

If found guilty of “breaching ethical standards,” the opposition politicians could be banned from politics for life.

The indictment follows Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruling in January 2024 that the Move Forward Party’s campaign to amend the lèse-majesté law, section 112 of the Criminal Code, amounted to high treason by attempting to abolish Thailand’s constitutional democracy with the king as head of state. Thailand’s constitution prohibits people from exercising their rights or liberties to overthrow the monarchy. In August 2024, the Constitutional Court dissolved the Move Forward Party, which had won the largest number of seats in the May 2023 general elections. The court also imposed a 10-year ban from politics on the party’s executives.

This barrage of legal actions against the Move Forward Party politicians sends a clear message that Thailand’s lèse-majesté law is as sacrosanct as the monarchy that the law is meant to protect. It is also a warning to members of parliament to keep silent about the government’s use of royal insult charges as a tool to suppress free expression.

These rulings have heightened the climate of fear among opposition politicians, pro-democracy activists, and critics of the monarchy.

Thai authorities have in recent years prosecuted at least 272 people on charges of insulting the monarchy. Those arrested, including many for writing or reposting on social media, have often been held in pretrial detention for months without access to bail. In May 2024, the anti-monarchy activist Netiporn Sanesangkhom, 28, died after she suffered cardiac arrest during pretrial detention on lèse-majesté charges.

Lèse-majesté prosecutions are a serious blot on Thailand’s human rights record. These draconian measures against opposition politicians have made it impossible to discuss reform of the law—even in parliament.