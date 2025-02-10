Japan Prepares to Accept Medical Evacuees from Gaza

Click to expand Image Damage caused by an artillery shell that hit the maternity hospital inside the Nasser Medical Complex, in Khan Yunis, Gaza, December 17, 2023. © 2023 Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said during a parliamentary session last week that the Japanese government was making an “earnest effort” to accept “ill or injured” people from Gaza as part of a “medical evacuation.” He added that the government would also launch a special program for students from Gaza to study in Japan. Separately, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said that Palestinians who receive medical treatment in Japan under this program would return to Gaza afterwards.

Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel, Israeli forces have carried out operations that, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, have resulted in the killing of at least 47,000 Palestinians and injuries to over 110,000 others and likely many more. Israeli authorities have forcibly displaced virtually all of Gaza’s population, used starvation of civiliansas a weapon of war, deliberately deprived civilians of water, electricity, medical aid, and other objects necessary for their survival, and damaged or destroyed Gaza’s essential infrastructure and most homes, schools, universities, and hospitals. These actions amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that as of February 4, 2025, only 18 out of 35 hospitals were partially functional, with between 12,000 and 14,000 patients in need of medical evacuation abroad. Unlawful attacks on medical facilities and personnel, together with the blockade, have decimated Gaza’s healthcare system; blocking Gaza’s population, including pregnant women, newborns, and those with chronic conditions, from receiving quality care. Additionally, as of December 1, 2023, 496 out of 564 school buildings require either full reconstruction or major rehabilitation, according to OCHA.

Against this backdrop, Tokyo’s pledge to facilitate some medical evacuations and students from Gaza are welcome. But despite the current ceasefire, the situation in Gaza remains dire. Japan should press the Israeli government to lift the unlawful blockade, ensure the free flow of humanitarian aid, fully restore basic services like electricity and water, and facilitate the rebuilding of infrastructure, homes, schools, and hospitals.

Japan should also support accountability efforts by supporting the International Criminal Court and executing its warrants, and by pressing Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice’s binding orders in the genocide case brought by South Africa. Japan should also work with its international partners to address root causes, including Israeli authorities’ crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution against the Palestinians. Japan should also seek assurances that Israel will allow Palestinians who go to Japan for treatment or education to return to Gaza.