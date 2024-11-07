Mauritius Ends Social Media Ban ahead of Elections

Click to expand Image Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the 77th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters, in New York City, US, September 23, 2022. © 2022 Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

The Mauritius government has ended its recent suspension of social media, which threatened voters’ access to information ahead of the general elections on November 10.

On November 1, the Mauritius communications authority had directed internet service providers in the country to suspend access to all social media platforms until after the elections. Following swift and widespread outcry from the business community, civil society, and opposition politicians, the government rescinded the ban just a day later.

The government announced the ban after leaked audio recordings surfaced on the internet, which the government described as “a serious threat to national security and public safety.” The recordings included phone calls and conversations involving politicians, senior police officers, journalists, and foreign diplomats. In one leaked conversation, a senior police officer allegedly asked a doctor to alter a report about the death of a person in police custody. The authorities have now launched a judicial investigation into the death.

The recordings, which began appearing on social media in October, were posted from an anonymous account using the moniker Missie Moustass. The user describes themselves as “a simple civil servant who can no longer stay silent.” The authorities banned the account across several social media platforms, but the recordings continued to garner widespread attention. Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth claimed the recordings had been manipulated using artificial intelligence but individuals who feature in the recordings have verified their authenticity. The government has established a commission of inquiry to investigate “the alleged misuse of telecommunications infrastructure.”

Social media is an invaluable tool for political parties and voters alike. While the government’s ban was quickly rescinded, it still threatened people’s right to access to information and their right to freedom of expression at a time when these are critically important. Rather than threatening people’s rights in attempt to stifle the disclosure of these damaging recordings, the government of Mauritius should ensure a thorough investigation into the alleged criminal activity these recordings may have uncovered.