Haiti: Six Urgent Steps to Overcome Crisis

Click to expand Image Haitians forced to flee their homes amid spiraling criminal violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 9, 2024. © 2024 Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images

(Washington, DC, March 28, 2024) – United Nations Security Council members should address the deteriorating situation in Haiti by keeping their promise to the Haitian people and urgently acting to restore basic security, Human Rights Watch said in a briefing paper released today. Human Rights Watch recommended six key measures to allow for democratic governance, human rights protections, and access to essential goods and services.

“Ongoing events in Haiti highlight the urgency of a broad-based Security Council response to the human rights crisis and addressing the needs of the Haitian people,” said Nathalye Cotrino, crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch. “It is critical for Haitian, regional, and international leaders to act to prevent the situation from spiraling further out of control and to truly support Haitians on a path forward toward democratic governance, basic security, the rule of law, and access to basic necessities so they can freely exercise and enjoy their human rights.”

Security Council members should ensure the necessary funding and other resources for the establishment of a multinational security support mission, authorized by the council in October 2023, with all necessary human rights safeguards. Other measures are also needed to address the country’s escalating human rights, humanitarian, and political crisis.

They should include the urgent establishment of a transitional government made up of leading Haitians not tarnished by credible allegations of corruption, support to criminal groups, human rights violations, or other serious crimes; the urgent and safe delivery of humanitarian aid; support for accountability efforts; scaled-up efforts to stop the flow of weapons and ammunition into Haiti; and an end to all forced returns of Haitians fleeing the violence.