Heartbreaking Refugee Film Opens Human Rights Weekend 2021

Click to expand Image © Pieter Scheltema for Human Rights Watch

(Amsterdam) – Online only, free of charge, and streaming across the Netherlands. These are the unique features of the 9th edition of the Human Rights Weekend (February 12 to 14), 2021. All three documentaries are European or Dutch premieres and available on all days of the event, accompanied by various bonus content.

The opening night, co-presented by De Balie, features a live event about refugee rights on Zoom and the Netherlands premiere of Mira Jargil’s documentary film Reunited, available from February 11 through February 14. Reunited is the heartbreaking story of a family torn apart by the Syrian war and their attempts to navigate frustrating bureaucracies, living separately in Denmark, Canada, and Turkey.

Click to expand Image Reunited, a film by Mira Jargil. © 2020 Moving Documentary

Watch Reunited at your own pace and join us on Zoom on February 12 at 20:30 CET for the live opening night event about refugee rights. In addition to Stichting Vluchteling’s Tineke Ceelen and the Human Rights Watch refugee rights director, Bill Frelick, this live event will provide the opportunity to ask questions to the film director, Mira Jargil, and Rana Agha, the mother of the family featured in Reunited.

The festival also offers a chance to be the first in Europe to see the documentary film A La Calle, co-presented by De Groene Amsterdammer. A La Calle, directed by Nelson G. Navarrete and Maxx Caicedo, shows the extraordinary efforts of ordinary Venezuelans to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. The preview includes pre-recorded contributions from the film directors and Tamara Taraciuk Broner, acting deputy Americas director and Venezuela expert at Human Rights Watch.

Finally, Human Rights Watch and OUTtv will present the Netherlands premiere of the documentary film I Am Samuel, an intimate portrait of a queer Kenyan man balancing pressures of family loyalty, love, and safety and questioning the concept of conflicting identities. In addition to the film, ticketholders will have access to a pre-recorded question-and-answer session with Peter Murimi, the film director; Toni Kamau, the producer; and Neela Ghoshal, associate LGBT rights director at Human Rights Watch.

Click here for more information about the program and to register for the events.