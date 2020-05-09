Trending rights tweets this week: A third Covid whistleblower, and healthcare worker, "falls" from a window in Russia; a 24-year-old Egyptian filmmaker died in prison two years after making a video mocking President Sisi – he never stood trial; a prison uprising in Venezuela left 47 people dead; and HRW investigates how a natural wonder became a place of horror in Syria.
