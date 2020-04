(Beirut) – Kuwaiti authorities should ensure that migrant workers receive adequate protection during the Covid-19 pandemic, a coalition of 16 nongovernmental organizations and trade unions said on April 10, 2020 in a letter to the Kuwaiti minister of social affairs and labor, Mariam Aqeel Al-Said Hashim Al-Aqeel. The groups include Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and Migrant-Rights.org.