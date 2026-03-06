Russia Declares Leading LGBT Rights Group ‘Extremist’

Click to expand Image The City Court in St. Petersburg, Russia on February 24, 2026, when the ruling against Coming Out was handed down. © 2026 AP Photo

Last week, a St. Petersburg court in a closed door hearing, designated a leading Russian LGBT rights group, Coming Out, as an “extremist organization.” The ruling delivers another severe blow to a community that has become a key target of the Kremlin’s harmful “traditional values” crusade.

Coming Out is the first LGBT rights organization to be formally designated “extremist” since Russia’s Supreme Court in 2023 prohibited the so-called International LGBT Movement, opening the floodgates for arbitrary prosecutions of LGBT individuals or those perceived to be, along with anyone who defends their rights or expresses solidarity with them.

The case against Coming Out stemmed from a classified lawsuit filed by Russia’s Justice Ministry and authorities did not disclose any details of the proceedings. It represents yet another example of Russian authorities weaponizing the justice system to marginalize and censor LGBT people and their supporters, flagrantly violating their rights to free expression, association, and nondiscrimination.

In a statement released on social media, the organization, which now operates from outside Russia, said it had long anticipated such an outcome in light of the 2023 ruling and that it will continue assisting LGBT people inside Russia and in exile.

“This [designation] is another confirmation that our work is important and needed – otherwise, the government would not have made all these efforts to stop it,” the group said. No court ruling cancels out the reality of people needing psychological support, legal assistance, information and human empathy. Today, it is particularly important not to succumb to fear and not to stay in isolation. Our community is stronger than any [extremism or other] labels, which has been proven by history. Love is stronger than hate. We will be with you for as long as you need us.”

The extremist designation puts Coming Out activists at risk of criminal prosecution facing up to ten years’ imprisonment. Those who continue to engage with the organization risk up to six years in prison.

The Justice Ministry has brought similar cases against two other groups, LGBT Network and Irida, which are currently pending.

Other governments and international institutional should call on the Kremlin to end its crackdown on LGBT people and their supporters. Governments should also provide safe haven and meaningful protection to those fleeing Russia for fear of prosecution.