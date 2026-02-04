Click to expand Image A girl on a swing looks at an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaged by a Russian drone attack that killed 7 people (including children) and injured 23, on August 18, 2025. © 2025 Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(Kyiv, February 4, 2026) – Civilians in Ukraine experienced serious conflict-related violations over the past year, with more targeted and indiscriminate Russian attacks driving up civilian deaths, injuries, and destruction, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026.

Millions of Ukrainians remain displaced inside and outside the country, many struggling to access essential services or earn a living. Russian forces continue to carry out systematic torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilians, abuses that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. In occupied areas, Russian authorities stepped up efforts to entrench their control and impose Russian laws, in violation of international law.

“2025 was the deadliest year for civilians in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, while the U.S.-initiated peace efforts have not brought any critical breakthroughs,” said Yulia Gorbunova, senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Any diplomatic path to ending the war in Ukraine must center justice and the protection of civilians, and no amnesty should be granted for grave crimes committed during this war.”

In the 529-page World Report 2026, its 36th edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In his introductory essay, Executive Director Philippe Bolopion writes that breaking the authoritarian wave sweeping the world is the challenge of a generation. With the human rights system under unprecedented threat from the Trump administration and other global powers, Bolopion calls on rights-respecting democracies and civil society to build a strategic alliance to defend fundamental freedoms.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented at least 14,534 civilian deaths and over 38,000 injuries. Civilian casualties rose by 27 percent in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Most occurred in the Khersonska and Donetska regions, where Russian drone operators deliberately targeted civilians with short-rangedrones in attacks that constitute war crimes . Russian forces escalated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Russia, which is not party to the International Mine Ban Treaty, used antipersonnel mines extensively in Ukraine. Ukraine has also used antipersonnel mines, including those received from the United States in 2024.

Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian POWs and unlawfully detained civilians in inhumane conditions, and subjects them to systematic torture and ill-treatment.

In occupied areas, Russian authorities continued to coerce residents into acquiring Russian citizenship by restricting their right of access to health care, education, and other services. Occupation authorities unlawfully conscript Ukrainians into the Russian military, impose the Russian curriculum, restrict remote Ukrainian schooling, and subject children to indoctrination. Occupation authorities also unlawfully seized thousands of private properties.

Approximately 3,7 million Ukrainians remain internally displaced. Another 5,7 million live abroad as refugees, most in Europe. While the EU extended temporary protection until March 2027, support will gradually decline. In the United States, suspension of the Uniting for Ukraine program left many Ukrainians at risk of losing legal status.

In January, Ukraine became the 125th state party to the International Criminal Court, though with a clause temporarily limiting the ICC’s jurisdiction over war crimes allegedly committed by Ukrainian nationals for a period of seven years. By November, the Council of Europe’s Register of Damages for Ukraine had received over 70,000 claims across 14 categories, though the funding source for compensation remains unsettled.

High-level corruption scandals, threats against anti-corruption activists and journalists, and conflicts between law enforcement agencies further fueled domestic instability. The government's attempt to weaken the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies sparked domestic and international outcry, prompting authorities to roll back the problematic legislation.

“Ukraine’s democratic and rule of law institutions should be safeguarded in times of war and in times of peace,” Gorbunova said. “Protecting due process, independent journalism, and robust anti-corruption mechanisms is vital to the country’s resilience and its EU integration.”

Any peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should prioritize justice and accountability, Human Rights Watch said.

In November, the European Commission rated Ukraine’s reform progress as the best in three years, and recommended further steps, though progress on EU accession remained stalled due to Hungary blocking talks.