Click to expand Image Syrian security forces take control of al-Hol camp in the desert region of al-Hasakah Province, Syria, on January 21, 2026, following the withdrawal of Kurdish forces the previous day. © 2026 Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via AP Photo

(Beirut) – Both sides in the conflict between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Northeast Syria need to protect civilians and respect human rights in their operations, Human Rights Watch said today.

The parties should not arbitrarily block aid delivery or destroy or block access to critical infrastructure. They should fully support displaced people, including Islamic State (ISIS) suspects and family members unlawfully detained in camps, and ensure that anyone in their custody is not harassed, arbitrarily arrested, or mistreated.

“In the propaganda ping-pong between the SDF and Syrian government forces around who is committing which abuse, civilians are paying the highest price,” said Adam Coogle, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “Taking or holding territory militarily shouldn’t come by violating the rights of people living there.”

Human Rights Watch interviewed eight people and reviewed videos shared online and reports from other groups about conditions for civilians.

On January 6, 2026, Syrian transitional government forces and the SDF started fighting in two predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo. A wider military confrontation began on January 17, with the Syrian transitional authorities gaining control of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor governorates and moving towards areas in al-Hasakah governorate. On January 18, transitional authorities and the SDF reached an agreement to stop hostilities.

The agreement also gave transitional authorities full control of international borders and oil and gas fields as well as the full integration of SDF members into Syrian security forces. However, observers said, the ceasefire has been broken multiple times, with ongoing negotiations on aspects of the agreement. On January 20, both parties said they would respect a four-day ceasefire.

Both sides have previously committed grave human rights abuses in similar contexts, including extrajudicial killings, recruitment of children, and desecration. Both parties appear to have committed abuses that violate international law in the current escalation, Human Rights Watch said.

Parties should take all feasible measures to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian objects during military operations. The laws of war strictly prohibit indiscriminate attacks. Attacks must also be proportionate, meaning that any anticipated civilian casualties or damage to civilian buildings should not be excessive considering the concrete military advantage anticipated.

The parties should ensure that civilians are allowed to flee and ensure that they are safe and have access to aid even if they refuse to leave.

The Syrian government has provided so-called humanitarian corridors in Aleppo to allow civilians to flee. However, two residents told Human Rights Watch that the passages were attacked by snipers and affected by shelling from both sides. One resident said that the Asayish (the Kurdish internal police) and SDF blocked people from using the humanitarian corridor due to renewed fighting.

The creation of humanitarian corridors does not relieve parties of their obligation to avoid civilian casualties and allow aid to those who remain, Human Rights Watch said.

As of January 18, 6,000 people had arrived at displacement locations in Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorate, while approximately 7,000 were in transit, according to the International Organization of Migration. Two residents from Kobane, a Kurdish-majority city in Aleppo governorate also known as Ayn al-Arab, said many of those displaced have no access to shelter or sufficient food. The United Nations said that those displaced “face critical shortages of food… and fuel for heating, underscoring the urgent need for life-saving assistance.”

Human Rights Watch has received credible reports that people in Aleppo and al-Hasakah had no access to electricity or water for several days during the clashes. One Kobane resident said on January 21 that they had no access to water or electricity for four days, since the transitional authorities took control of the Tishreen Dam. Another Aleppo resident said that when clashes occurred, the electricity was cut off. The weaponization of water and electricity in ways that disproportionately impact civilians is a war crime, Human Rights Watch said.

Videos reportedly showing Syrian security forces arresting dozens of Kurdish residents in Aleppo began circulating online on January 10. While the SDF claim these are civilians, Syrian transitional authorities claim they are fighters. According to Syrians for Truth and Justice and the Kurdish Lawyers’ Union, dozens have lost contact with their relatives and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Human Rights Watch has not been able to verify the situation or affiliation of those taken. Under international law, detainees must be treated humanely and should be promptly released at the end of active hostilities. Parties are prohibited from arbitrarily arresting civilians and should immediately and unconditionally release unlawfully detained civilians and allow them to return. All have the right to be in touch with their families.

Both parties have exchanged allegations of extrajudicial killings. Human Rights Watch reviewed three videos showing apparent extrajudicial executions and desecration of bodies. In one, posted online on January 18, transitional authorities apparently enter al-Tabqa prison in Raqqa governorate, as two bloodied bodies of men in civilian clothes, one barefoot, lay on the ground.

Syrian authorities claim that the SDF killed detainees prior to withdrawing. The SDF denied responsibility, saying they had transferred prisoners days earlier. Human Rights Watch could not verify the circumstances.

In another video, posted online on January 10, fighters reportedly affiliated with the transitional authorities throw a body, reportedly of a female fighter, from a building in Aleppo as the man filming the scene says: “God is great.” It is unclear whether she was alive when thrown from the building. Desecration of bodies violates the laws of war.

Human Rights Watch has not verified these videos. Nevertheless, the footage raises serious concerns and requires further investigation.

Northeast Syria was also the site of major offensives by the US-led coalition against ISIS. Until January 19, more than 28,000 people, allegedly relatives of ISIS members, remained unlawfully detained in life-threatening conditions in the al-Hol and Roj camps in northeast Syria. About 12,500 are foreigners from more than 60 countries. About 8,500 people are in detention centers across northeast Syria.

On January 20, the Syrian Defense Ministry took control of the camps, after the SDF withdrew. At least 120 prisoners, including several women with their children, escaped, Syrian authorities said. On January 21, the Defense Ministry said it had control of al-Hol camp and other prisons, and that entrance by anyone was prohibited. Roj camp remains under SDF control.

Women inside these camps told Human Rights Watch of raids on the camps, violence, and looting. Aid delivery to al-Hol has been blocked for days, they said, leaving food and water shortages. Aid workers said their groups were forced to pull out due to the unrest.

Parties in effective control of the camps and detention facilities must ensure that aid is allowed in and that camp residents are not mistreated. All those unlawfully detained should be released, with the authorities responsible for ensuring their safety until they reach a safe location.

On January 21, the United States announced an operation to transfer up to 7,000 ISIS detainees to Iraq, saying they had already transferred 150, including third-country nationals. The announcement made no mention of family members in al-Hol and Roj camps.

Detainees transferred to Iraq are at risk of enforced disappearance, torture, and ill-treatment. Countries whose nationals are held in prisons and camps for ISIS suspects and family members should urgently assist their citizens who want to return home or to reach countries where they are not at risk of inhumane treatment.

“These developments have opened a Pandora’s box of complications not just associated with the failure to resolve post-ISIS issues, but broader crises around the transitional authorities’ ability to protect minority communities in Syria,” Coogle said. “So long as these questions remain unresolved, we can continue to expect instability in Syria.”