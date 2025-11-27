Donate Now
Ukraine/Russia: Peace Efforts Should Put Human Impact First

People First Campaign Urges Key Leaders to Prioritize Release of War Detainees

Rally in Kyiv, Ukraine in support of Ukrainian women being held in Russian detention, June 19, 2025. © 2025 Cover Images via AP Images

(Berlin, November 27, 2025) – The People First Campaign on November 26, 2025, urged key leaders involved with a proposed Ukraine peace plan to ensure that any peace plan regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine places the human dimension at its core, Human Rights Watch said today.

The campaign addressed an open letter to officials including United States President Donald Trump, heads of European Union member states, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“People need to come first,” said Benjamin Ward, acting Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The release of conflict-related detainees should be at the heart of any peace effort.”

The People First Campaign, which seeks to secure the release of war detainees, was initiated in January. It currently consists of 73 Ukrainian, Russian, and international human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch.

In its letter, the People First Campaign stressed the need to free Ukrainian civilians held by Russia, prisoners of war on both sides, Russian political prisoners prosecuted for anti-war views or actions, and Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russian authorities.

The coalition expressed concern that Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war in Russian custody remain at acute risk, facing brutal and systematic torture and other forms of ill-treatment.

