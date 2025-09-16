Iran: Impunity Reigns 3 Years After Crackdown on Protests

Click to expand Image Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, October 1, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Middle East Images

(Beirut) – Iran’s authorities have failed to conduct effective, impartial, and independent investigations into serious human rights violations and crimes under international law during and since the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protests, Human Rights Watch said today. The third anniversary of the protests is a stark reminder for concerned governments to pursue criminal accountability and other pathways for justice for victims and their families.

The United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran, in its first report in March 2024, concluded that the Iranian authorities’ deadly crackdown on the protests resulted in serious human rights violations and crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and rape. Despite widespread domestic and international demands for accountability, the authorities have praised the security forces for suppressing the protests, vilified protesters, dismissed complaints by victims and their families, and persecuted families of those killed and executed.

“The victims and their families who suffered brutal violence at the hands of Iranian authorities have no prospects for justice, as those who should deliver redress are themselves implicated in violations and crimes and shield others responsible from accountability,” said Bahar Saba, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Countries that can prosecute such cases should seek every opportunity to do so.”

The Iranian authorities’ gross violations of human rights in connection with the Woman, Life, Freedom protests have persisted long after the street protests. In its second report, in March 2025, the UN Fact-Finding Mission found that the authorities continued to commit acts of persecution against women and girls, members of minorities, and victims and their families seeking justice.

The authorities have recently executed at least two men and sentenced several others to death in connection with the protests. Mojahed Kourkouri was executed on June 11. Amnesty International documented that the authorities severely tortured and sentenced him to death following a grossly unfair trial in relation to the Women, Life, Freedom movement. Mehran Bahramian was hanged on September 6, the twelfth man executed in connection with the protests. An Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights, reported that the authorities had tortured Bahramian to obtain confessions.

The authorities have also continued to enforce discriminatory and degrading compulsory hijab laws and policies, which led to the death in custody on September 16, 2022, of 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini. The UN fact-finding mission found that the state bore responsibility for her unlawful death. Since then, the authorities have adopted a wide range of violent and repressive measures to coerce women and girls to abide by compulsory hijab rules. These have included arbitrary arrest and detention; unjust prosecution; harsh punishments; denial of basic services; deprivation of fundamental rights, including to education, health, and employment; impounding of vehicles; and the use of surveillance technologies.

Many Iranian women told Human Rights Watch that despite the grave risks and tremendous personal costs, they will continue to demand their human rights.

Many survivors of violent government crackdowns on protests, including those with severe and lasting injuries, have had to leave Iran because of threats of arrest, torture, and criminal prosecutions. Some remain in limbo in neighboring countries where they lack safety and access to medical and psychological care and needed treatments.

Those who have been granted protection in third countries, including in Europe, also endure life-altering consequences of the crimes they suffered, including chronic physical pain, medical complications, recurring infections, and psychological trauma. Those who speak out publicly or engage in activism have expressed fear for the safety of their loved ones in Iran, who have experienced harassment, interrogations, and home raids.

Survivors have nonetheless expressed their resolve to pursue truth, justice, and freedom. “I can no longer sleep on the left side of my body,” said a young man who was shot with metal pellets during protests. “After about 10 minutes, it feels as if I am getting repeatedly stabbed.… Psychologically, it is nerve-racking. I used to lift heavy weights at the gym and now can barely lift anything. [But] if protests start tomorrow, I will be back [on the streets].”

Under international law, the Iranian government has the primary responsibility to investigate and appropriately prosecute those responsible for serious human rights violations and crimes and ensure victims of violations obtain prompt and adequate redress. However, impunity in Iran is historical and long preceded the Woman, Life, Freedom protests. Instead of ensuring accountability, the government has set up the country’s legal and judicial structures to protect and shield those responsible for violations and crimes.

All countries that exercise universal and other extraterritorial jurisdiction should initiate appropriate criminal investigations into crimes under international law by Iranian authorities during and since the Woman, Life, Freedom protests, Human Rights Watch said.

“Many survivors of the Women, Life, Freedom protests are living in unsafe circumstances in Iran’s neighboring countries,” Saba said. “Concerned governments should take coordinated action to assist their efforts to obtain safety, protection, and humanitarian assistance.”