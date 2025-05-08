Play Video

(Nairobi) – Ahead of a soon-to-be-released Human Rights Watch report examining the impact of Uganda’sdraconian Anti-Homosexuality Act on the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, a group of Ugandan mothers of LGBT people are gathering on May 8, 2025, to call for protection, dignity, and equal rights for their families, Human Rights Watch and Chapter Four Uganda said today.

The mothers, who have been outspoken in Uganda and even wrote a letter to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni asking him not to sign the law, will be meeting other mothers of LGBT people from elsewhere in Africa to shore up support for LGBT rights across the continent. To honor their bravery for standing up for their children in the face of social stigma and legal threats, Human Rights Watch and Parents of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG-Uganda) released a short documentary and narrative about the mothers’ struggle to protect their children.

“Ugandan mothers are speaking out to demonstrate that supporting the rights of LGBT people is not incompatible with family or African values,” said Larissa Kojoué, researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The Anti-Homosexuality Act does not just endanger LGBT individuals, it places serious strain on their families, particularly mothers, who are usually the primary caregivers and often bear the emotional and social consequences of their children’s pain.”

In the short film and accompanying narrative, the women describe the impact of the law on their lives, families, and communities and explain why they continue to support their children despite threats and stigma. All have experienced verbal attacks and harassment. Some have experienced domestic abuse by their partners and have even had to relocate.

Based on interviews Human Rights Watch conducted in 2024 with seven mothers of LGBT individuals in Kampala and Wakiso districts, the new video and witness account aim to challenge stereotypes and stigma, humanize LGBT experiences through a family lens, and provide guidance for more acceptance, Human Rights Watch and Chapter Four Uganda said. The interviews were conducted in Luganda and English.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act, signed into law in May 2023 and upheld by Uganda’s High Court in April 2024, includes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and up to 20 years in prison for “promoting homosexuality.” In 2023, the seven mothers publicly petitioned President Museveni not to sign the bill. In the letter, they wrote: “We are not promoters of any agenda; we are Ugandan mothers who have had to overcome many of our own biases to fully understand, accept, and love our children.”

The law, which violates numerous human rights norms and puts Uganda in violation of its international legal obligations, is damaging people’s lives, the groups said. After the law came into force in May 2023, local groups reported that LGBT people in Uganda were experiencing increased attacks and discrimination by both government officials and other people. The upcoming Human Rights Watch report will address these rights violations extensively.

Despite the risk of criminal penalties for “promotion of homosexuality,” the mothers describe their engagement with PFLAG-Uganda as part of their role as parents. PFLAG-Uganda is a social intervention project under Chapter Four, a nonprofit organization promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in Uganda. It offers a safe space and emotional support to parents of LGBT people who want to understand LGBT issues. “We did not choose our children’s identities, but we can choose how we respond,” one mother said.

Mothers should not face discrimination or criminal charges for affirming and supporting their LGBT children, the groups said. Parliament should instead repeal all discriminatory laws and provisions, including the Anti-Homosexuality Act, and instead implement laws that protect LGBT people, their families, and those who advocate for their rights from discrimination or other forms of punishment on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Media and political authorities should also avoid language or imagery that demeans, stereotypes, or exposes LGBT individuals to hate and violence.

“These mothers are showing what courage and care look like under repression,” said Clare Byarugaba, founder of PFLAG-Uganda. “Their experiences highlight how Uganda’s anti-LGBT law harms not only individuals, but entire families, which the country is mandated to protect under article 19 of Uganda’s Constitution. Their message is rooted in hope, that their resistance will inspire others in Africa to stand in solidarity and create a safe environment for all.”