Click to expand Image Paul Chambers, Thailand, April 8, 2025. © 2025 Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

(Bangkok) – Thai authorities should immediately release and drop the groundless charges against Paul Chambers, a leading Thai studies scholar, Human Rights Watch said today.

On April 8, 2025, Chambers was detained after he reported to police in Phitsanulok province regarding lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) and cybercrime charges under an arrest warrant dated March 31. The Phitsanulok provincial court denied his bail application, citing flight risks because the alleged offenses carry heavy penalties and he is a foreigner. Chambers is being held in pretrial detention at Phitsanulok provincial prison.

“The Thai authorities have long used the royal insult law to abuse Thai citizens but now seem intent on violating the rights of foreigners,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The baseless prosecution of Paul Chambers poses a serious threat to academic freedom and free speech in Thailand.”

Chambers is widely known for his research on civil-military relations in Thailand and Southeast Asia. He currently teaches at the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok province.

Chambers’s prosecution stems from a complaint filed by the Thai army accusing him of responsibility for a blurb advertising an academic webinar about the Thai security forces in October 2024 that the army alleged was critical of the monarchy. Chambers was the speaker at this event, hosted by Singapore’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies. He is also accused of harming national security by distributing distorted or false information online.

Chambers denied all charges, saying that he neither wrote nor published the blurb.

Royalist and ultraconservative groups have targeted Chambers for many years, including by propagating online disinformation and hate campaigns and by pressing Thai authorities to revoke his visa and have him expelled from the university.

Article 112 of the penal code on lese majeste carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. Article 14 of Thailand’s Computer-Related Crime Act is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The number of lese majeste cases in Thailand has been rapidly increasing. Thai authorities have in recent years prosecuted at least 272 people on charges of insulting the monarchy. Those arrested, including many for writing or reposting on social media, have often been held in lengthy detention without access to bail. In May 2024, the anti-monarchy activist Netiporn Sanesangkhom, 28, died after suffering cardiac arrest in pretrial detention on lese majeste charges.

The increased use of the lese majeste law has made it more difficult for the police, prosecutors, judges, and other authorities to question the merits of lese majeste allegations, out of concern that they might be accused of disloyalty to the monarchy themselves, Human Rights Watch said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has not fulfilled her 2023 election campaign pledges to initiate parliamentary discussion about measures to prevent the use of royal insult charges as a political tool and to release on bail detained democracy activists and dissidents.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Thailand has ratified, protects the right to freedom of expression. General Comment 34 of the UN Human Rights Committee, the international expert body that monitors compliance with the covenant, has stated that laws such as those for lese majeste “should not provide for more severe penalties solely on the basis of the identity of the person that may have been impugned” and that governments “should not prohibit criticism of institutions.”

Frank La Rue, then-UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression, stated in October 2011: “The threat of a long prison sentence and vagueness of what kinds of expression constitute defamation, insult, or threat to the monarchy, encourage self-censorship and stifle important debates on matters of public interest, thus putting in jeopardy the right to freedom of opinion and expression.”

“Concerned governments and UN agencies should make it clear to Thai authorities that prosecuting scholars speaking on the issues of the day will have an enormously detrimental impact on Thailand’s reputation,” Pearson said. “As a new member of the UN Human Rights Council, the Thai government should be taking concrete steps to promote human rights rather than undermining them.”