EU Inaction Amidst Rwanda-Backed Atrocities in Eastern DR Congo

Click to expand Image Residents walk by charred vehicles in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 31, 2025. © 2025 Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo

The European Parliament, in a strong resolution last week, slammed the inaction of European Union executives on the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group is committing grave violations of the laws of war. Calling out the EU’s “lack of coherence” and “inconsistent messages” to Rwanda, lawmakers pressed the European Commission and member states to put real pressure on those fueling atrocities in Congo, starting with Rwanda, the M23’s main backer.

The European Parliament has reason to be outraged.

The reemergence of the M23 since late 2021 in eastern Congo has exposed civilians to mass displacement, indiscriminate shelling and killings, widespread sexual violence, and other violations by all parties to the conflict. Rwanda’s active support to the armed group has been confirmed by many, including United Nations investigators. The humanitarian crisis is dire, with hundreds of thousands displaced - some more than once - by the M23 and lacking access to humanitarian aid.

But what has the EU done? It issued a strong statement on January 25, pressing Rwanda to cease support to the abusive M23 while committing to use all tools available. Since then, nothing.

But last week’s parliamentary resolution gives the EU a clear way forward.

First, it should sanction high-level commanders involved in violations in eastern Congo, including top Rwandan officials.

Second, the EU should suspend its minerals deal with Rwanda. The UN Group of Experts on the Congo are categorical: the M23 and Rwanda are hugely benefitting from illegally exploiting minerals in eastern Congo, while Rwanda has “de facto control and direction” over M23 military operations. EU Partnership Commissioner Josef Sikela should recognize the deal conflicts with reality and sends an inconsistent message to Rwanda.

Third, the EU and its members should stop military cooperation and arms sales that further Rwandan military operations in Congo. A €20 million check for Rwanda’s deployment in Mozambique was approved as Rwanda was ramping up support for the M23. While operations in northern Mozambique have had some success, a commander of the EU-funded Rwandan forces in Mozambique was freshly transferred there from leading Rwanda’s operations in eastern Congo. Through its military support, the EU could be risking complicity in Rwanda’s violations in eastern Congo.

EU ministers have a chance at their meeting on February 24 to take action. Sanctioning abusive actors from all sides and dropping deals with Rwanda that foster abuses are the first steps to take.