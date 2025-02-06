Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending Israel/Palestine  Syria  Sudan  Russia-Ukraine War  United States  Tigray Conflict 
| Dispatches

Google Announces Willingness to Develop AI for Weapons

Tech Giant Backtracks on Its Own Principles on Artificial Intelligence

Anna Bacciarelli
Senior Researcher, Technology, Rights & Investigations
a_bacci

a_bacci
New product announcements at Made By Google in Mountain View, California, August 13, 2024.
Click to expand Image
New product announcements at Made By Google in Mountain View, California, August 13, 2024. © 2024 Juliana Yamada/AP Photo

Google, a company that once went by the motto “don’t be evil,” appears to be changing tack. The tech giant on Tuesday announced significant changes to its artificial intelligence (AI) policy that had from 2018 until very recently guided the company’s work on AI.

Google’s previous Responsible AI Principles stated the company would not develop AI “for use in weapons” or where the primary purpose is surveillance. Google had committed to “not design or deploy AI” that causes “overall harm” or “contravenes widely accepted principles of international law and human rights.” Those red lines are no longer applicable.

The company’s revised AI Principles state that Google’s AI products will “align with” human rights without explaining how. This move from explicitly prohibited uses of AI is deeply concerning. Sometimes, it’s simply too risky to use AI, a suite of complex, fast-developing technologies whose consequences we are discovering in real time.

That a global industry leader like Google can suddenly abandon self-proclaimed forbidden practices underscores why voluntary guidelines are not a substitute for regulation and enforceable law. Existing international human rights law and standards do apply in the use of AI, and regulation can be crucial in translating norms into practice.

It's not clear to what extent Google was following its previous Responsible AI Principles, but Google workers were at least able to cite them in pushing back on alleged irresponsible AI development.

Google’s pivot from refusing to build AI for weapons to stating an intent to create AI that supports national security ventures is stark. Militaries are increasingly using AI in war, where their reliance on incomplete or faulty data and flawed calculations increases the risk of civilian harm. Such digital tools complicate accountability for battlefield decisions that may have life-or-death consequences.

Google executives describe a “global competition … for AI leadership” and say they believe AI development should be “guided by core values like freedom, equality, and respect for human rights.” Yet the company is deprioritizing consideration for how powerful new technologies impact our rights. This appears destined to result in a race to the bottom.

Consistent with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, all companies need to meet their responsibility to respect human rights across their products and services. In the context of military use of AI, the stakes could not be higher.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Donate today to protect and defend human rights

Human Rights Watch operates in over 100 countries, where we work to investigate and document human rights abuses, expose the truth and hold perpetrators to account. Your generosity helps us continue to research abuses, report on our findings, and advocate for change, ensuring that human rights are protected for all.

More Reading

Reports

  • November 7, 2024 Report

    Beyond Burning

    The Ripple Effects of Incendiary Weapons and Increasing Calls for International Action

    Artillery projectile containing white phosphorus bursts over a village
© 2025 Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch | 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor | New York, NY 10118-3299 USA | t 1.212.290.4700

Human Rights Watch is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit registered in the US under EIN: 13-2875808