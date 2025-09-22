Click to expand Image Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah greets people prior to a conference held at the American University in Cairo, near Tahrir Square, Egypt, September 22, 2014. © 2014 AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File

(Beirut) – Egyptian media reported on September 22, 2025, that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had issued a presidential pardon for the imprisoned Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah. Abdel Fattah is set to be released once Sisi’s decision is published in the Official Gazette. He rose to prominence during Egypt’s 2011 Arab uprisings and has been imprisoned more or less continuously since 2014.

The following quote can be attributed to Amr Magdi, senior Middle East and North Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch:

“President Sisi’s pardon of the imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah is long overdue good news. Though we celebrate his pardon, thousands of people like Alaa are still languishing in Egyptian jails simply for exercising their rights to freedom of speech. Hopefully his release will act as a watershed moment and provide an opportunity for Sisi’s government to end the wrongful detention of thousands of peaceful critics.”