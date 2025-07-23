Desperate Pleas from Starving Palestinians Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Click to expand Image A woman consoles her 6-year-old daughter, who is malnourished, at a shelter in central Gaza City, on May 11, 2025. © 2025 Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via AP Photo

Last summer, my son, then two months old, got sick while visiting family in California. Before our eyes, he rapidly lost weight, falling below his birth weight, until his body went into shock. Doctors later told us he almost died.

I will never forget what it felt like to see his bones protruding, hearing him cry and being unable to soothe him, and watching him go days without smiling.

This is the reality parents in Gaza face today but in much more dire circumstances.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that, between July 19 and 22, 33 people died due to malnutrition. This follows the world’s foremost experts on food insecurity, the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC), saying in May that Gaza’s entire population faces “high levels of acute food insecurity,” with famine imminent. The situation has only deteriorated, with children’s starvation rates peaking in June, the United Nations reported.

Palestinians’ starvation, which has likely resulted in thousands of deaths, is entirely human-made. It’s the product of Israel’s intentional policy to use starvation of civilians as a weapon of war, a war crime that Human Rights Watch first documented in December 2023. Months of research into Israel’s restrictions on aid and services led us to the inescapable conclusion that Israeli authorities are deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza in whole or in part, amounting to the crime against humanity of extermination and acts of genocide.

After 16 days at a well-equipped hospital, my son recovered. But, because of Israel’s systematic assault on Gaza’s health infrastructure and its years-long unlawful closure, the children of Gaza do not have access to the same quality health care.

On July 21, 28 countries jointly called on Israel “to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid.” But it takes more than words – states should use all their leverage, including an arms embargo on Israel, targeted sanctions on Israeli officials, and the suspension of preferential trade agreements with Israel – to stop the mass starvation. Diplomats could accompany aid into Gaza, as over 1,000 Palestinian and international organizations are calling for, and consider other ways to get aid in.

Imagine watching your children cry inconsolably because their stomachs are cramping with emptiness and there’s nothing you can do. These are the desperate pleas coming out of Gaza. History will judge all governments for how they respond.